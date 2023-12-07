Can we count on Nicholas Paul lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

In six of 27 games this season, Paul has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Predators this season, and has scored two goals.

On the power play, Paul has accumulated five goals and one assist.

Paul averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.7%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 80 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:47 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:40 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:04 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:06 Home W 6-4

Lightning vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

