On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Nashville Predators. Is Nick Perbix going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Perbix stats and insights

Perbix is yet to score through 25 games this season.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Perbix has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Perbix recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:02 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:46 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:11 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:59 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:03 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:39 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:44 Home W 6-4

Lightning vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

