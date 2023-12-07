The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Nikita Kucherov, take the ice Thursday against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kucherov in that upcoming Lightning-Predators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -110)

1.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Kucherov has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 20:42 on the ice per game.

Kucherov has a goal in 11 games this season out of 26 games played, including multiple goals six times.

Kucherov has a point in 21 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Kucherov has an assist in 18 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Kucherov's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

Kucherov has an implied probability of 67.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 26 Games 3 44 Points 6 17 Goals 3 27 Assists 3

