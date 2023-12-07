Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Putnam County, Florida. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Putnam County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crescent City High School at St Augustine High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tavares HS at Interlachen JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Interlachen, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
