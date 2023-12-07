Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Santa Rosa County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Santa Rosa County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baker High School at West Florida Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Milton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pensacola High School at Gulf Breeze High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
