Should you bet on Steven Stamkos to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In nine of 25 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (two shots).

He has four goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

Stamkos averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:21 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 20:00 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 13:49 Home W 6-4

Lightning vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

