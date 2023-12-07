Victor Hedman will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Tampa Bay Lightning play the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Hedman in that upcoming Lightning-Predators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Victor Hedman vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Hedman has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 23:58 on the ice per game.

In five of 27 games this season, Hedman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 18 of 27 games this year, Hedman has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 27 games this year, Hedman has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hedman goes over his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 52.6% chance of Hedman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hedman Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 27 Games 3 27 Points 2 5 Goals 0 22 Assists 2

