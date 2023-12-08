Big 12 teams are on Friday's college basketball schedule for one game, the Houston Cougars taking on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big 12 Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Houston Cougars at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big 12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!