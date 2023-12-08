Brevard County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Cocoa Beach, FL

Cocoa Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Merritt Island Christian HS

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Merritt Island, FL

Merritt Island, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Satellite High School at West Shore JrSr High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on December 8

6:50 PM ET on December 8 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockledge High School at Olympia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vero Beach High School at Astronaut High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Titusville, FL

Titusville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Melbourne High School at Bayside High School