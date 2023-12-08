Cole Anthony and his Orlando Magic teammates will take the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Anthony, in his most recent game (December 6 loss against the Cavaliers), produced 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Anthony, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.4 17.5 Rebounds 5.5 4.7 5.3 Assists 4.5 3.5 4.3 PRA -- 23.6 27.1 PR -- 20.1 22.8 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.4



Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Pistons

Anthony is responsible for taking 13.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.2 per game.

He's attempted 3.9 threes per game, or 13.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Anthony's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking eighth, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Magic average 103.3 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pistons are ranked 23rd in the league, giving up 118 points per contest.

On the boards, the Pistons are ranked fifth in the NBA, conceding 42.3 rebounds per contest.

The Pistons are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.1 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons are third in the NBA, giving up 11 makes per game.

Cole Anthony vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 28 17 6 3 2 0 0 2/23/2023 18 15 4 4 3 0 0 12/28/2022 28 8 5 6 0 2 1

