Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Duval County, Florida today? We have what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Christ's Church Academy High School at Beaches Chapel School

  • Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Neptune Beach, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nease HS at Bishop Kenny High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Jacksonville, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.