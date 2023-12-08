The Orlando Magic, Franz Wagner included, square off versus the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 121-111 loss to the Cavaliers, Wagner had 14 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Wagner's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 20.4 22.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 5.9 Assists 4.5 3.8 4.2 PRA -- 30 32.8 PR -- 26.2 28.6 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Wagner has made 7.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 18.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 15.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Magic average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Pistons are the 23rd-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 118.0 points per game.

Allowing 42.3 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pistons are ranked 11th in the NBA, conceding 25.1 per game.

Conceding 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, the Pistons are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Franz Wagner vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 31 16 5 8 1 0 3 2/23/2023 31 21 5 1 2 0 0 12/28/2022 29 19 6 3 1 0 1 10/19/2022 34 20 4 5 2 0 0

