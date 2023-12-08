Goga Bitadze's Orlando Magic take the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 121-111 loss to the Cavaliers (his previous game) Bitadze posted six points.

In this article we will look at Bitadze's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Goga Bitadze Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.6 5.8 Rebounds 7.5 5.8 6.3 Assists 2.5 1.8 2.5 PRA -- 14.2 14.6 PR -- 12.4 12.1



Goga Bitadze Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 4.8% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.6 per contest.

Bitadze's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking eighth, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Magic average 103.3 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 118 points per game, the Pistons are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Pistons have conceded 42.3 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the league.

Giving up 25.1 assists per game, the Pistons are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

Goga Bitadze vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 18 13 3 3 0 1 0 10/22/2022 25 14 15 4 1 1 1

