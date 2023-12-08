Hawks vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (13-7) are 7.5-point favorites against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) Friday, December 8, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup tips off at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 241.5.
Hawks vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBCS-PH and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-7.5
|241.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has played 10 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 241.5 points.
- Atlanta's games this year have had a 245-point total on average, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Atlanta has compiled a 5-15-0 record against the spread.
- The Hawks have won in three of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info
|76ers vs Hawks Injury Report
|76ers vs Hawks Players to Watch
|76ers vs Hawks Prediction
|76ers vs Hawks Odds/Over/Under
Hawks vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|7
|35%
|120.7
|243.4
|113.8
|236.2
|226.5
|Hawks
|10
|50%
|122.7
|243.4
|122.4
|236.2
|238.1
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- In its last 10 games, Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.
- Six of the Hawks' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.111, 1-8-0 record) than away (.364, 4-7-0).
- The Hawks put up an average of 122.7 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 113.8 the 76ers give up.
- Atlanta is 5-10 against the spread and 9-6 overall when it scores more than 113.8 points.
Hawks vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|5-15
|0-1
|12-8
|76ers
|13-7
|4-3
|14-6
Hawks vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Hawks
|76ers
|122.7
|120.7
|2
|4
|5-10
|6-2
|9-6
|7-1
|122.4
|113.8
|27
|18
|5-6
|9-4
|6-5
|9-4
