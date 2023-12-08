You can see player prop bet odds for Joel Embiid, Trae Young and other players on the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center.

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -147) 10.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -149)

Young's 27.2 points per game are 0.3 less than Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 2.5).

Young averages 10.6 assists, 0.1 more than Friday's over/under.

Young has made 3.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +114) 5.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: +144)

Dejounte Murray's 20 points per game average is 0.5 less than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Murray's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -128) 10.5 (Over: +102)

The 11.5-point prop bet for Clint Capela on Friday is 0.9 higher than his season scoring average (10.6).

He collects 10.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -120) 11.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +196)

The 32.5 points prop total set for Embiid on Friday is 0.6 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (33.1).

His per-game rebound average -- 11.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (11.5).

Embiid has averaged 6.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday (6.5).

Embiid's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +114) 5.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: +144)

The 25.5-point total set for Tyrese Maxey on Friday is 1.4 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.4 is 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

Maxey's assists average -- 6.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Friday's over/under (6.5).

He has knocked down 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

