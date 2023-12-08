Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Lee County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Fort Myers HS at Oasis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Florida Christian Academy at Sarasota Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Sarasota, FL

Sarasota, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Fort Myers HS at Golden Gate High School