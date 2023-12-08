The Orlando Magic (14-7), on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, aim to build on a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Detroit Pistons (2-19).

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Magic vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSDET

BSFL and BSDET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Magic (-11.5) 229.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Magic (-12) 229 -650 +480 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Magic vs Pistons Additional Info

Magic vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Magic are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game with a +76 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.1 points per game (14th in the NBA) and give up 110.5 per outing (sixth in the league).

The Pistons have been outscored by 9.2 points per game (posting 108.8 points per game, 27th in league, while giving up 118 per contest, 23rd in NBA) and have a -193 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 222.9 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 228.5 points per game combined, one point fewer than this matchup's total.

Orlando has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Detroit has compiled an 8-13-0 record against the spread this year.

Magic and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +12500 +5000 - Pistons +100000 +50000 -

