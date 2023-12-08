Magic vs. Pistons December 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (12-5) clash with the Detroit Pistons (2-15) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Magic vs. Pistons Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV:
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Magic Games
- December 1 at home vs the Wizards
- November 29 at home vs the Wizards
- December 11 at home vs the Cavaliers
- December 2 at the Nets
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero averages 19.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 43.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Franz Wagner posts 19.5 points, 5.6 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Cole Anthony averages 15.0 points, 3.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
- Jalen Suggs averages 12.4 points, 2.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds.
- Moritz Wagner posts 12.5 points, 4.4 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 62.8% from the field (fourth in league).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham puts up 22.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for the Pistons.
- On a per-game basis, Ausar Thompson gets the Pistons 11.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in NBA).
- Isaiah Stewart gives the Pistons 11.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Killian Hayes gets the Pistons 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jalen Duren gives the Pistons 12.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Magic vs. Pistons Stat Comparison
|Magic
|Pistons
|112.6
|Points Avg.
|109.6
|107.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.7
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|46.1%
|34.0%
|Three Point %
|34.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.