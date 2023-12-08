The Orlando Magic (12-5) clash with the Detroit Pistons (2-15) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Magic vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV:

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero averages 19.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 43.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Franz Wagner posts 19.5 points, 5.6 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Cole Anthony averages 15.0 points, 3.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Suggs averages 12.4 points, 2.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

Moritz Wagner posts 12.5 points, 4.4 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 62.8% from the field (fourth in league).

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham puts up 22.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for the Pistons.

On a per-game basis, Ausar Thompson gets the Pistons 11.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in NBA).

Isaiah Stewart gives the Pistons 11.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Killian Hayes gets the Pistons 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren gives the Pistons 12.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Magic vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Magic Pistons 112.6 Points Avg. 109.6 107.4 Points Allowed Avg. 117.7 46.9% Field Goal % 46.1% 34.0% Three Point % 34.2%

