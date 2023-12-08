Magic vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-19) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop an 18-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (14-7) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSDET. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.
Magic vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-11.5
|229.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- In nine of 21 games this season, Orlando and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points.
- The average total in Orlando's contests this year is 224.6, 4.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Magic have a 15-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Orlando has been listed as the favorite in seven games and won them all.
- Orlando has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Magic have a 86.7% chance to win.
Magic vs Pistons Additional Info
|Magic vs Pistons Injury Report
|Magic vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Magic vs Pistons Prediction
|Magic vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
Magic vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|9
|42.9%
|114.1
|222.9
|110.5
|228.5
|224.2
|Pistons
|9
|42.9%
|108.8
|222.9
|118
|228.5
|223.5
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- The Magic are 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.
- Eight of Magic's past 10 games have hit the over.
- In home games, Orlando has a better record against the spread (9-2-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (6-4-0).
- The Magic put up only 3.9 fewer points per game (114.1) than the Pistons give up (118).
- Orlando has a 7-1 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when scoring more than 118 points.
Magic vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|15-6
|0-1
|11-10
|Pistons
|8-13
|2-0
|12-9
Magic vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Magic
|Pistons
|114.1
|108.8
|14
|27
|7-1
|4-5
|7-1
|2-7
|110.5
|118
|6
|23
|9-0
|6-2
|8-1
|2-6
