As they prepare for a game against the Detroit Pistons (2-19), the Orlando Magic (14-7) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 at Amway Center.

In their last time out, the Magic lost 121-111 to the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Paolo Banchero scored a team-best 42 points for the Magic in the loss.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 9.4 8.6 1.6 Markelle Fultz PG Out Knee 11.4 3.4 4 Jonathan Isaac PF Questionable Ankle 6.3 4.5 0.3

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Joe Harris: Questionable (Shoulder), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSDET

BSFL and BSDET

