Magic vs. Pistons Injury Report Today - December 8
As they prepare for a game against the Detroit Pistons (2-19), the Orlando Magic (14-7) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 at Amway Center.
In their last time out, the Magic lost 121-111 to the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Paolo Banchero scored a team-best 42 points for the Magic in the loss.
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|C
|Out
|Hand
|9.4
|8.6
|1.6
|Markelle Fultz
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|11.4
|3.4
|4
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|6.3
|4.5
|0.3
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
Pistons Injuries: Joe Harris: Questionable (Shoulder), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)
Magic vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
