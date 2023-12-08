Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic meet at Amway Center on Friday (with opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSDET

BSFL and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Orlando, Florida

Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +132)

Friday's points prop bet for Banchero is 23.5 points. That is 2.9 more than his season average of 20.6.

He has averaged 6.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet in Friday's game (7.5).

Banchero's year-long assist average -- 4.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Banchero has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -118)

Franz Wagner is averaging 20.4 points per game this season, 3.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

He has grabbed 5.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Wagner has picked up 3.8 assists per game, 0.7 fewer than Friday's over/under (4.5).

He drains 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +104) 6.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: -185)

Cunningham's 22 points per game are 0.5 points more than Friday's over/under.

He has pulled down 3.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).

Cunningham averages 7.4 assists, 0.9 more than Friday's over/under.

Cunningham's two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.