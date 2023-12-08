Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Miami-Dade County, Florida today, we've got the information below.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Doctors Charter High School at Don Soffer Aventura High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Aventura, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mater Academy High School at Immaculata-La Salle High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marathon Middle-High School at Monsignor Edward Pace High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marathon Middle-High School at Monsignor Edward Pace High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Miami Palmetto Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
