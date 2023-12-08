Moritz Wagner and the Orlando Magic hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on December 6, Wagner put up 11 points and two steals in a 121-111 loss against the Cavaliers.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Wagner, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Moritz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.9 14.4 Rebounds 5.5 4.3 4.0 Assists -- 1.1 1.3 PRA -- 18.3 19.7 PR -- 17.2 18.4 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.6



Moritz Wagner Insights vs. the Pistons

Wagner is responsible for taking 9.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.9 per game.

He's put up 1.7 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Wagner's Magic average 103.3 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Pistons are one of the league's fastest, ranking eighth with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Pistons are the 23rd-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 118 points per game.

On the boards, the Pistons are fifth in the NBA, conceding 42.3 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.1 assists per contest, the Pistons are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pistons give up 11 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Moritz Wagner vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 18 11 0 1 1 1 0 2/23/2023 16 9 2 1 0 0 0 12/28/2022 13 7 4 1 2 0 0

