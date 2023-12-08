Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Orange County, Florida today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Orange High School at Ocoee High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Ocoee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Ridge HS at Lake Highland Prep School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Ridge HS at Maynard Evans High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The First Academy at Windermere Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Windermere, FL
- Conference: 3A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockledge High School at Olympia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Florida Christian Academy at Legacy Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Ocoee, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom High School - Orlando at St. Cloud HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: St. Cloud, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
