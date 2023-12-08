Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Pasco County, Florida today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sunlake High School at Zephyrhills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Zephyrhills, FL

Zephyrhills, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Weeki Wachee High School at Anclote High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Holiday, FL

Holiday, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Seven Rivers Christian School at Academy at the Lakes High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Land O Lakes, FL

Land O Lakes, FL Conference: 2A - District 9

2A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Countryside High School at Mitchell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Trinity, FL

Trinity, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fivay High School at Tampa Preparatory School