Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Polk County, Florida today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Auburndale High School at Discovery High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lake Alfred, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Jenkins High School at Bartow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bartow, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mulberry High School at Lakeland Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Gibson High School at Ridge Community HS
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Davenport, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.