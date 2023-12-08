Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Sarasota County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwest Florida Christian Academy at Sarasota Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Babcock High School at Sarasota Military Academy HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
