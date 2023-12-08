If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Volusia County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St John's Northwestern Academies at DME Academy

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 8

3:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Ridge HS at Lake Highland Prep School