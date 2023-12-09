The Tampa Bay Lightning, Anthony Cirelli among them, meet the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to wager on Cirelli's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

Cirelli has averaged 17:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

Cirelli has scored a goal in five of 27 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 11 of 27 games this season, Cirelli has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In seven of 27 games this year, Cirelli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Cirelli's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Cirelli has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-21).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 27 Games 3 13 Points 3 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 3

