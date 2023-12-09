Saturday's game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7) and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) matching up at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has a projected final score of 76-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no line set.

Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023

2:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina State 76, Bethune-Cookman 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina State (-2.9)

South Carolina State (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.7

South Carolina State is 6-2-0 against the spread, while Bethune-Cookman's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. The Bulldogs have hit the over in five games, while Wildcats games have gone over three times.

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +61 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.6 points per game (110th in college basketball) while allowing 71.0 per outing (188th in college basketball).

Bethune-Cookman is 132nd in the nation at 34.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.5 its opponents average.

Bethune-Cookman makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (236th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

Bethune-Cookman has committed 7.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.1 (325th in college basketball) while forcing 21.4 (first in college basketball).

