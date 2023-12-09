How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) travel to face the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- Bethune-Cookman has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 29th.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 78.6 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 81.7 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Bethune-Cookman is 3-0 when it scores more than 81.7 points.
Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Bethune-Cookman averaged 74.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 62.4.
- The Wildcats conceded fewer points at home (69.7 per game) than away (79.6) last season.
- At home, Bethune-Cookman drained 7.8 treys per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.1). Bethune-Cookman's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.9%) than on the road (34.2%).
Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Delaware State
|L 72-64
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Longwood
|L 69-48
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/1/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 96-82
|Moore Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
