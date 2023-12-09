Brayden Point will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle Kraken face off on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Point in that upcoming Lightning-Kraken matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brayden Point vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Point has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 20:13 on the ice per game.

Point has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 28 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Point has a point in 15 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Point has an assist in 12 of 28 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Point's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Point going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.1%.

Point Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-21).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 28 Games 3 30 Points 2 12 Goals 1 18 Assists 1

