Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Duval County, Florida today, we've got what you need below.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bishop Kenny High School at Cypress Creek High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Windermere, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University Christian School at Fleming Island High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
