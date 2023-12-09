The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) look to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

FGCU vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

FGCU Stats Insights

The Eagles' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have given up to their opponents (41%).

FGCU has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41% from the field.

The Eagles are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Gophers sit at 190th.

The Eagles put up an average of 70.1 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 68.3 the Golden Gophers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.3 points, FGCU is 2-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, FGCU averaged 11.7 more points per game at home (77.8) than on the road (66.1).

At home, the Eagles gave up 70.5 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.

At home, FGCU sunk 10.5 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). FGCU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU Upcoming Schedule