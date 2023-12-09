The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) look to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

FGCU vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Big Ten Network
FGCU Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have given up to their opponents (41%).
  • FGCU has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Gophers sit at 190th.
  • The Eagles put up an average of 70.1 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 68.3 the Golden Gophers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.3 points, FGCU is 2-2.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, FGCU averaged 11.7 more points per game at home (77.8) than on the road (66.1).
  • At home, the Eagles gave up 70.5 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.
  • At home, FGCU sunk 10.5 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). FGCU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (33.2%).

FGCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Florida International W 68-65 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/3/2023 @ Cincinnati L 99-62 Fifth Third Arena
12/5/2023 New College of Florida W 87-54 Alico Arena
12/9/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
12/16/2023 @ Mercer - Hawkins Arena
12/19/2023 Georgia Southern - Enmarket Arena

