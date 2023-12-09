The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) are 8.5-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Williams Arena. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 140.5.

FGCU vs. Minnesota Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Minnesota -8.5 140.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

FGCU has combined with its opponent to score more than 140.5 points in three of eight games this season.

FGCU has a 144.7-point average over/under in its outings this season, 4.2 more points than this game's point total.

FGCU has covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this season.

FGCU has been victorious in one of the five contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Eagles have been at least a +350 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that FGCU has a 22.2% chance of pulling out a win.

FGCU vs. Minnesota Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 5 55.6% 78.7 148.8 68.3 142.9 144.8 FGCU 3 37.5% 70.1 148.8 74.6 142.9 142.6

Additional FGCU Insights & Trends

The Eagles put up an average of 70.1 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 68.3 the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.

FGCU has put together a 0-2 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.

FGCU vs. Minnesota Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 7-2-0 5-0 4-5-0 FGCU 2-6-0 1-2 3-5-0

FGCU vs. Minnesota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota FGCU 6-11 Home Record 8-5 1-9 Away Record 6-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

