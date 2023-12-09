The South Florida Bulls (2-4) aim to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at FLA Live Arena. The contest airs on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida State vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida

FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State Stats Insights

The Seminoles make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

In games Florida State shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Seminoles are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls sit at 162nd.

The 78.9 points per game the Seminoles average are 11.7 more points than the Bulls give up (67.2).

Florida State has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida State scored 71.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.5).

In 2022-23, the Seminoles surrendered 74.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 79.4.

At home, Florida State sunk 0.5 fewer threes per game (6.4) than when playing on the road (6.9). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in road games (36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Upcoming Schedule