The South Florida Bulls (2-4) aim to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at FLA Live Arena. The contest airs on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida State vs. South Florida Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State Stats Insights

  • The Seminoles make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • In games Florida State shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Seminoles are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls sit at 162nd.
  • The 78.9 points per game the Seminoles average are 11.7 more points than the Bulls give up (67.2).
  • Florida State has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida State scored 71.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Seminoles surrendered 74.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 79.4.
  • At home, Florida State sunk 0.5 fewer threes per game (6.4) than when playing on the road (6.9). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in road games (36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Colorado W 77-71 Ocean Center
11/29/2023 Georgia L 68-66 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/2/2023 @ North Carolina L 78-70 Dean Smith Center
12/9/2023 South Florida - FLA Live Arena
12/16/2023 SMU - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/19/2023 North Florida - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.