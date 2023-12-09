Having dropped six in a row, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

The Lightning game against the Kraken can be watched on BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Lightning vs Kraken Additional Info

Lightning vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/30/2023 Lightning Kraken 4-3 (F/OT) SEA

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have conceded 99 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in league action in goals against.

The Lightning's 91 total goals (3.2 per game) rank third in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Lightning are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 27 17 27 44 37 21 0% Brayden Point 28 12 18 30 11 9 44.1% Victor Hedman 28 5 22 27 19 5 - Steven Stamkos 26 10 16 26 15 5 51.3% Brandon Hagel 28 10 14 24 16 8 51.9%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken concede 3.4 goals per game (91 in total), 27th in the NHL.

The Kraken have 70 goals this season (2.6 per game), 27th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players