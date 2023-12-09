For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Mikhail Sergachev a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Sergachev stats and insights

  • In two of 28 games this season, Sergachev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 4.4% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Sergachev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:41 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:17 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 22:50 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 22:32 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:33 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 23:19 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:00 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 23:28 Home W 5-4 OT

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

