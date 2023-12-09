Mikhail Sergachev and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Looking to bet on Sergachev's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

Sergachev has averaged 23:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -17).

Sergachev has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 28 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Sergachev has a point in 13 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Sergachev has had an assist in a game 13 times this year over 28 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Sergachev goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Sergachev has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-21).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 28 Games 3 17 Points 2 2 Goals 0 15 Assists 2

