North Florida vs. Georgia Southern: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) will hope to stop a six-game road losing streak when squaring off against the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at UNF Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Florida vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.
North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Florida Moneyline
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Florida (-2.5)
|151.5
|-155
|+125
|FanDuel
|North Florida (-2.5)
|151.5
|-140
|+112
North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends
- North Florida has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Ospreys' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- Georgia Southern has covered just once in seven games with a spread this season.
- The Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.
