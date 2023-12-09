The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) are underdogs (+2.5) as they try to end an eight-game losing streak when they visit the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at UNF Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5.

North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Florida -2.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Florida Betting Records & Stats

North Florida's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 151.5 points four times.

North Florida's contests this year have an average total of 152.1, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Ospreys' ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

North Florida has entered the game as favorites three times this season and won once.

The Ospreys have played as a favorite of -155 or more twice this season and split those games.

North Florida has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Florida 4 50% 78.5 148 73.6 158.2 152.6 Georgia Southern 3 42.9% 69.5 148 84.6 158.2 143.4

Additional North Florida Insights & Trends

The 78.5 points per game the Ospreys put up are 6.1 fewer points than the Eagles give up (84.6).

North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Florida 4-4-0 0-2 5-3-0 Georgia Southern 1-6-0 1-4 4-3-0

North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Florida Georgia Southern 11-2 Home Record 12-4 3-14 Away Record 3-11 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

