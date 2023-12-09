Saturday's contest features the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) and the South Florida Bulls (2-4) facing off at FLA Live Arena (on December 9) at 1:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-67 victory for Florida State.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

South Florida vs. Florida State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Sunrise, Florida

Venue: FLA Live Arena

South Florida vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 77, South Florida 67

Spread & Total Prediction for South Florida vs. Florida State

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-9.5)

Florida State (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

South Florida has put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida State is 4-2-0. None of the Bulls' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Seminoles' games have gone over.

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game (scoring 68.5 points per game to rank 301st in college basketball while giving up 67.2 per contest to rank 94th in college basketball) and have a +8 scoring differential overall.

The 32.8 rebounds per game South Florida averages rank 201st in the country, and are 2.5 fewer than the 35.3 its opponents grab per contest.

South Florida hits 5.3 three-pointers per game (333rd in college basketball) at a 24.2% rate (359th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc.

The Bulls' 86.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 314th in college basketball, and the 84.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 73rd in college basketball.

South Florida has committed 2.9 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.8 (105th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.7 (84th in college basketball).

