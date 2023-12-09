How to Watch South Florida vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The South Florida Bulls (2-4) will look to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at FLA Live Arena. This game is at 1:30 PM ET on ACC Network.
South Florida vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Mississippi State vs Tulane (11:30 AM ET | December 9)
- South Carolina vs East Carolina (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
South Florida Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 38.3% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 43.1% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, South Florida has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seminoles sit at 183rd.
- The Bulls' 68.5 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 73.6 the Seminoles allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 73.6 points, South Florida is 2-0.
South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, South Florida averaged 71.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 74.8.
- The Bulls gave up fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than on the road (76.4) last season.
- At home, South Florida drained 6.9 triples per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). South Florida's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32%) than away (37.1%) as well.
South Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Maine
|L 70-59
|Yuengling Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Hofstra
|L 82-63
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UMass
|L 66-56
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/9/2023
|Florida State
|-
|FLA Live Arena
|12/12/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/16/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|Yuengling Center
