The South Florida Bulls (2-4) will look to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at FLA Live Arena. This game is at 1:30 PM ET on ACC Network.

South Florida vs. Florida State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other AAC Games

South Florida Stats Insights

  • The Bulls are shooting 38.3% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 43.1% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, South Florida has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Bulls are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seminoles sit at 183rd.
  • The Bulls' 68.5 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 73.6 the Seminoles allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 73.6 points, South Florida is 2-0.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, South Florida averaged 71.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 74.8.
  • The Bulls gave up fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than on the road (76.4) last season.
  • At home, South Florida drained 6.9 triples per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). South Florida's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32%) than away (37.1%) as well.

South Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Maine L 70-59 Yuengling Center
11/30/2023 @ Hofstra L 82-63 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/2/2023 @ UMass L 66-56 William D. Mullins Center
12/9/2023 Florida State - FLA Live Arena
12/12/2023 UAPB - Yuengling Center
12/16/2023 Loyola Chicago - Yuengling Center

