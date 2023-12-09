The South Florida Bulls (2-4) will look to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at FLA Live Arena. This game is at 1:30 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Florida vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida

FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

South Florida Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 38.3% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 43.1% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.

This season, South Florida has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seminoles sit at 183rd.

The Bulls' 68.5 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 73.6 the Seminoles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.6 points, South Florida is 2-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, South Florida averaged 71.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 74.8.

The Bulls gave up fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than on the road (76.4) last season.

At home, South Florida drained 6.9 triples per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). South Florida's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32%) than away (37.1%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Florida Upcoming Schedule