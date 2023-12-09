The South Florida Bulls (2-4) will be looking to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at FLA Live Arena. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on ACC Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida State vs. South Florida matchup.

South Florida vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida

FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Florida vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline South Florida Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-7.5) 144.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-7.5) 144.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Florida vs. Florida State Betting Trends

South Florida has won two games against the spread this year.

The Bulls have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Florida State has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Seminoles games have hit the over four out of six times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.