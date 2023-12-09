Saturday's game at Magness Arena has the Denver Pioneers (1-6) going head-to-head against the Stetson Hatters (2-7) at 3:00 PM (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a 63-58 victory for Denver, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Hatters' last game on Sunday ended in a 72-34 loss to Indiana.

Stetson vs. Denver Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado

Stetson vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 63, Stetson 58

Other ASUN Predictions

Stetson Schedule Analysis

The Hatters notched their best win of the season on November 18, when they took down the Iona Gaels, who rank No. 223 in our computer rankings, 71-62.

Stetson has three losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Stetson Leaders

Jamiya Turner: 12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%

12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG% Jordan Peete: 9.4 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

9.4 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Jaelyn Talley: 6.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%

6.6 PTS, 37.5 FG% Skylar Treadwell: 3.2 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

3.2 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Khamya McNeal: 8.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34)

Stetson Performance Insights

The Hatters are being outscored by 5.5 points per game, with a -49 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.2 points per game (311th in college basketball), and allow 61.7 per outing (130th in college basketball).

