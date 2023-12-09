Should you wager on Steven Stamkos to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

  • In nine of 26 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Kraken this season in one game (two shots).
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
  • Stamkos' shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:21 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 20:00 Home W 5-4 OT

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

