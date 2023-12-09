Steven Stamkos will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle Kraken face off at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Does a bet on Stamkos interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Steven Stamkos vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

Stamkos' plus-minus rating this season, in 17:11 per game on the ice, is -15.

Stamkos has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

Stamkos has a point in 18 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 15 of 26 games this season, Stamkos has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 36.4% that Stamkos hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 56.1% of Stamkos going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-21) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 26 Games 3 26 Points 2 10 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

