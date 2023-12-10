Who’s the Best Team in the AAC? See our Weekly Women's AAC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the AAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
AAC Power Rankings
1. North Texas
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 68th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th
- Last Game: W 84-50 vs Alcorn State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Louisiana
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
2. Rice
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th
- Last Game: L 80-72 vs Gonzaga
Next Game
- Opponent: Prairie View A&M
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
3. East Carolina
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 22-7
- Overall Rank: 102nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th
- Last Game: W 72-57 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore
Next Game
- Opponent: George Mason
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
4. Charlotte
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Overall Rank: 116th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd
- Last Game: W 69-58 vs Wake Forest
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Charleston Southern
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
5. Tulsa
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th
- Last Game: W 72-64 vs Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas Southern
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
6. UTSA
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th
- Last Game: W 90-66 vs UTEP
Next Game
- Opponent: Houston
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
7. Temple
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 126th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 198th
- Last Game: W 61-47 vs Pennsylvania
Next Game
- Opponent: Delaware
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
8. SMU
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 127th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd
- Last Game: L 78-76 vs UAPB
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
9. South Florida
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Overall Rank: 128th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th
- Last Game: W 105-75 vs Gardner-Webb
Next Game
- Opponent: NC State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Memphis
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 144th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th
- Last Game: W 69-67 vs Southern Miss
Next Game
- Opponent: Mississippi State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
11. Tulane
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 165th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st
- Last Game: W 67-52 vs Howard
Next Game
- Opponent: Little Rock
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
12. UAB
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 166th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd
- Last Game: W 69-54 vs South Carolina State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wagner
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
13. Wichita State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 231st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th
- Last Game: L 76-56 vs Kansas
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Missouri State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
14. Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-22
- Overall Rank: 236th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th
- Last Game: L 65-62 vs Florida International
Next Game
- Opponent: Howard
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
