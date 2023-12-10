See how each ACC team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Duke

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 26-5

7-3 | 26-5 Odds to Win ACC: +250

+250 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th

55th Last Game: W 89-68 vs Hofstra

Next Game

Opponent: Baylor

Baylor Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ESPN

2. Clemson

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 29-2

9-0 | 29-2 Odds to Win ACC: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: W 74-66 vs TCU

Next Game

Opponent: @ Memphis

@ Memphis Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. North Carolina

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 25-6

7-2 | 25-6 Odds to Win ACC: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th

35th Last Game: L 87-76 vs UConn

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kentucky

@ Kentucky Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

4. Virginia

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 28-3

8-1 | 28-3 Odds to Win ACC: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th

65th Last Game: W 77-47 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

Opponent: Northeastern

Northeastern Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 24-7

7-3 | 24-7 Odds to Win ACC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd

193rd Last Game: W 82-71 vs Canisius

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina State

South Carolina State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Wake Forest

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 17-14

6-3 | 17-14 Odds to Win ACC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th

158th Last Game: W 83-59 vs NJIT

Next Game

Opponent: Delaware State

Delaware State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-13

7-3 | 18-13 Odds to Win ACC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th

64th Last Game: W 71-50 vs Valparaiso

Next Game

Opponent: Vermont

Vermont Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 16-15

7-2 | 16-15 Odds to Win ACC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th

128th Last Game: L 90-63 vs Colorado

Next Game

Opponent: La Salle

La Salle Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: The CW

9. NC State

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 17-14

7-2 | 17-14 Odds to Win ACC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th

228th Last Game: W 81-67 vs UT Martin

Next Game

Opponent: Tennessee

Tennessee Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Boston College

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 18-13

8-3 | 18-13 Odds to Win ACC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th

175th Last Game: W 86-80 vs St. John's

Next Game

Opponent: Lehigh

Lehigh Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

11. Syracuse

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 15-15

7-3 | 15-15 Odds to Win ACC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 80-68 vs Georgetown

Next Game

Opponent: Oregon

Oregon Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. Florida State

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 13-18

4-4 | 13-18 Odds to Win ACC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th

40th Last Game: L 88-72 vs South Florida

Next Game

Opponent: SMU

SMU Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 10-19

5-3 | 10-19 Odds to Win ACC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th

109th Last Game: W 70-49 vs Alabama A&M

Next Game

Opponent: @ Penn State

@ Penn State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

14. Notre Dame

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 7-24

4-5 | 7-24 Odds to Win ACC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 168th

168th Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd

73rd Last Game: L 78-59 vs Marquette

Next Game

Opponent: Georgetown

Georgetown Game Time: 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: The CW

15. Louisville

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 7-24

4-6 | 7-24 Odds to Win ACC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 191st

191st Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th

294th Last Game: L 75-63 vs Arkansas State

Next Game