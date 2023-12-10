Brenton Strange did not participate in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 14 contest against the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Strange's stats below.

Looking at season stats, Strange has been targeted seven times and has four catches for 34 yards (8.5 per reception) and one TD.

Brenton Strange Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Jaguars this week: Christian Kirk (DNP/groin): 57 Rec; 787 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Zay Jones (LP/knee): 18 Rec; 186 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Strange 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 4 34 27 1 8.5

Strange Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Texans 2 2 7 0 Week 5 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 3 2 27 1 Week 10 49ers 1 0 0 0

