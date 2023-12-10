Will Brenton Strange Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brenton Strange did not participate in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 14 contest against the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Strange's stats below.
Rep Brenton Strange and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Looking at season stats, Strange has been targeted seven times and has four catches for 34 yards (8.5 per reception) and one TD.
Keep an eye on Strange's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Brenton Strange Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Jaguars this week:
- Christian Kirk (DNP/groin): 57 Rec; 787 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Zay Jones (LP/knee): 18 Rec; 186 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 14 Injury Reports
- Click Here for DeVante Parker
- Click Here for Demario Douglas
- Click Here for JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Click Here for Ezekiel Elliott
- Click Here for Najee Harris
Jaguars vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Strange 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|4
|34
|27
|1
|8.5
Strange Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|Texans
|2
|2
|7
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|3
|2
|27
|1
|Week 10
|49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.